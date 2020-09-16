Asian-Americans condemn coronavirus-related racism outside the Massachusetts statehouse in Boston. Photo: APAsian-Americans condemn coronavirus-related racism outside the Massachusetts statehouse in Boston. Photo: AP
Asian-Americans condemn coronavirus-related racism outside the Massachusetts statehouse in Boston. Photo: AP
Asian-Americans prefer Biden to Trump and it could prove decisive in November election

  • The survey of 1,569 registered Chinese, Indian, Korean, Vietnamese, Japanese and Filipino American voters showed Biden preferred 54 per cent to 30 per cent
  • Battleground states such as Arizona, Pennsylvania and North Carolina have become increasingly diverse and voters there may go a long way to determining the result

Tribune News Service
Updated: 10:21pm, 16 Sep, 2020

