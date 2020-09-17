A new US-Taiwan economic dialogue is expected to be led by Keith Krach, the undersecretary for economic growth, energy and the environment. Photo: AFP
Senior US State Department official Keith Krach to visit Taiwan for Lee Teng-hui memorial service
- Move to honour former Taiwanese president likely to anger Beijing, which has warned of further damage to US-China relations
- United States has said it would bolster ties with island by establishing new economic dialogue
