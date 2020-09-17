The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin conducts routine operations in the East China Sea in August. Photo: US Navy handoutThe Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin conducts routine operations in the East China Sea in August. Photo: US Navy handout
Eyeing China, Pentagon plans larger, ‘more lethal’ navy

  • Defence chief calls Asian superpower top US security threat as he outlines ‘game-changer’ plan to expand sea fleet from 293 ships to more than 355
  • Boost to arsenal includes autonomous vessels, submarines and aircraft, and will add tens of billions of dollars to US Navy budget between now and 2045

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:38am, 17 Sep, 2020

