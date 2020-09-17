US President Donald Trump speaks about masks during a press conference at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump contradicts his CDC director over masks, coronavirus vaccine timeline
- Top health official earlier said face coverings could be more effective than vaccine at keeping pandemic at bay
- President also claims CDC director was ‘confused’ when he said US public would not be likely to have access to Covid-19 vaccine until next summer or fall
