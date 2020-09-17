The body of a Covid-19 victim prepared for cremation in New Delhi. India is now second in the world with the number of reported infections with over 5.1 million cases. Photo: APThe body of a Covid-19 victim prepared for cremation in New Delhi. India is now second in the world with the number of reported infections with over 5.1 million cases. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Global coronavirus tally nears 30 million as rich nations snap up vaccine stocks

  • It took 18 days for global cases to surge from 25 million to more than 30 million
  • India firmly in focus as the latest epicentre records 98,000 new infections

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 3:30pm, 17 Sep, 2020

