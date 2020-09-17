A protester takes cover behind an umbrella as federal officers fire tear gas to disperse a protest in Portland, Oregon. File photo: DPA
Barr pushes ‘sedition’ charges for US protesters
- US protesters demonstrating against police and racism could be charged with sedition, US media report
- President Donald Trump has called for the Justice Department to heavily punish violent protesters
Topic | Donald Trump
A protester takes cover behind an umbrella as federal officers fire tear gas to disperse a protest in Portland, Oregon. File photo: DPA