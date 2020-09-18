A Tencent sign is seen at the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang, in October 2019. Photo: Reuters
Tencent’s gaming stakes draw US national security scrutiny
- Trump administration has asked Epic Games, Riot Games and other companies about their security protocols for handling Americans’ personal data
- Move is part of heightened scrutiny on Chinese companies and their ties to US firms
