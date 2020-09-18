According to the WeChat users group, a ban would sunder the primary and often exclusive channel many US residents use to communicate with family and friends in both China and the US. Photo: BloombergAccording to the WeChat users group, a ban would sunder the primary and often exclusive channel many US residents use to communicate with family and friends in both China and the US. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump’s WeChat ban may face temporary halt because it is too vague

  • Judge says she is willing to grant preliminary injunction requested by app’s US users but has not issued final decision
  • WeChat is so integral to Chinese and Chinese-Americans’ lives that ban would be like ‘losing a limb’, group claims

Updated: 7:29am, 18 Sep, 2020

