A member of the far-right group Proud Boys is arrested by police after allegedly attacking antifa protesters in Salem, Oregon. Photo: AFP
FBI chief counters Trump, says antifa an ideology, not a group
- Chris Wray’s testimony to lawmakers puts him at odds with the president, who has said he would designate antifa a terror organisation
- He also warned of Russian interference in the November election and efforts to denigrate Joe Biden
Topic | United States
A member of the far-right group Proud Boys is arrested by police after allegedly attacking antifa protesters in Salem, Oregon. Photo: AFP