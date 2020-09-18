The wedding ceremony took place at the Tri-Town Baptist church in East Millinocket, Maine. Photo: AFP
How a wedding in US became a deadly coronavirus ‘super spreader’ event
- Seven deaths and 177 infections have been linked to an August wedding in rural Maine
- The outbreak has renewed fear of the disease in the US state that had hoped the worst of the pandemic was behind it
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
