WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange outside the Ecuadorean embassy in London in 2017. Photo: AP
Trump offered to pardon Assange if he provided source for Democratic emails, London court hears
- Lawyer said the deal was presented to Assange as a solution that would allow him ‘to get on with his life’ and in return would also politically benefit Trump
- WikiLeaks is fighting to stop being sent to the US, where he is charged with conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law
