WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange outside the Ecuadorean embassy in London in 2017. Photo: APWikiLeaks founder Julian Assange outside the Ecuadorean embassy in London in 2017. Photo: AP
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange outside the Ecuadorean embassy in London in 2017. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Trump offered to pardon Assange if he provided source for Democratic emails, London court hears

  • Lawyer said the deal was presented to Assange as a solution that would allow him ‘to get on with his life’ and in return would also politically benefit Trump
  • WikiLeaks is fighting to stop being sent to the US, where he is charged with conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law

Topic |   WikiLeaks
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:26pm, 18 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange outside the Ecuadorean embassy in London in 2017. Photo: APWikiLeaks founder Julian Assange outside the Ecuadorean embassy in London in 2017. Photo: AP
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange outside the Ecuadorean embassy in London in 2017. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE