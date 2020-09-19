Amal Clooney speaking during the Global Conference for Media Freedom at The Printworks in London. Photo: dpa
Amal Clooney quits job as UK envoy for media freedom over ‘lamentable’ Brexit bill
- She quit Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government, after it introduced legislation that would rewrite post-Brexit obligations to EU
- ‘It has now become untenable for me … to urge other states to respect and enforce international obligations while the UK declares that it does not intend to do so,’ she wrote
Topic | Brexit
