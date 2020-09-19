Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne addresses a press conference at the High Commission of Canada in London in January. Photo: AFP
Canada has abandoned free-trade talks with China, says foreign minister
- ‘The China of 2020 is not the China of 2016,’ says Francois-Philippe Champagne
- Major policy reversal comes amid tensions over arrest of Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou and Beijing’s detention of ‘two Michaels’ in apparent retaliation
