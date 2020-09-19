Harvey Weinstein at Manhattan Criminal Court on February 24, 2020. The Queen has ordered that the movie producer, jailed for sexual assault earlier this year, be stripped of his CBE. Photo: New York Daily News / TNS
Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein to be stripped of UK honour after rape convictions
- Former Hollywood producer was convicted earlier this year of rape and sexual assault against two women and sentenced to 23 years in prison
- Queen has directed that Weinstein’s 2004 honour ‘be cancelled and annulled and his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order’
