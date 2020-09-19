US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House on Friday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump expects enough coronavirus vaccine ‘for every American’ by April
- US president claims ‘historic progress’ on potential Covid-19 shots, contradicting timeline given by top health official
- Trump says at least 100 million doses to be manufactured by end of year, with first batches to be distributed immediately after approval
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House on Friday. Photo: AP