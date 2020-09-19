Democratic US presidential nominee and former vice-president Joe Biden is sitting at 49.3 per cent in national surveys and has a 6.2-point lead over Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden’s polling lead over Donald Trump in US election nears magic number
- The Democratic candidate is above or close to majority support in enough states to win the Electoral College, a key difference to Hillary Clinton in 2016
- Trump running out of time to win over Biden supporters as the November election approaches
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Democratic US presidential nominee and former vice-president Joe Biden is sitting at 49.3 per cent in national surveys and has a 6.2-point lead over Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters