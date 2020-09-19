The late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo: Reuters
US election 2020: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death brings new weight to presidential campaign
- For months, the contest has largely centred on Trump’s handling of Covid-19, but Ginsburg’s death has added new weight to the November election
- Trump or Biden could potentially pick a successor to Ginsburg who could decide abortion access, environmental rules and the power of the presidency for a generation
