Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death thrust the Supreme Court into the centre of the presidential race just six weeks before Election Day. Photo: Bloomberg
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death could mean end to legal abortion in America
- Death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg could allow legal conservatives to take full control of the Supreme Court for a decade or more
- A conservative court could use its majority to overturn Roe vs Wade, which guarantees a woman’s right to abortion
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death thrust the Supreme Court into the centre of the presidential race just six weeks before Election Day. Photo: Bloomberg