A firefighter sprays a tree as the Bobcat Fire burns in Juniper Hills, California. The fire erupted on September 6 in the Angeles National Forest and has scorched nearly 100,000 acres. Full containment is estimated by October 30. Photo: AFP
Bobcat fire approaches 100,000 acres, making it one of LA County’s largest blazes in history
- Fire is moving into some remote areas in the Antelope Valley, destroying homes and prompting numerous evacuations
- Officials said with lower temperatures and calmer winds firefighters expected a chance to control the blaze
Topic | Extreme weather
A firefighter sprays a tree as the Bobcat Fire burns in Juniper Hills, California. The fire erupted on September 6 in the Angeles National Forest and has scorched nearly 100,000 acres. Full containment is estimated by October 30. Photo: AFP