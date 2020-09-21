Democratic US presidential nominee and former vice-president Joe Biden comments on the Supreme Court at the National Constitution Centre in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Reuters
Biden blasts Trump’s plan to push for Supreme Court nominee ahead of election
- Biden said that if he wins the November 3 election, he should have the chance to nominate the next Supreme Court justice
- Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska also said she did not support Trump’s move
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
