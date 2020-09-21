Vice-president Joe Biden, the 2020 Democratic Party nominee for president, delivers his acceptance speech on the last night of the convention on August 20, 2020. Photo: Democratic National Convention / CNP / Abaca Press / TNS
Ginsburg’s death leaves eight justices to deal with upcoming election issues – meaning possible 4-4 deadlock
- America’s highest court could be called upon to decide election questions that help determine who will win the presidency
- Trump is pushing for a swift nomination and confirmation hearings to replace the liberal jurist Ruth Bader-Ginsburg
Topic | US Politics
Vice-president Joe Biden, the 2020 Democratic Party nominee for president, delivers his acceptance speech on the last night of the convention on August 20, 2020. Photo: Democratic National Convention / CNP / Abaca Press / TNS