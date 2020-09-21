‘Watchmen’, a dark superhero series that tackles US racism, triumphed at the Emmys. Photo: HBO‘Watchmen’, a dark superhero series that tackles US racism, triumphed at the Emmys. Photo: HBO
‘Watchmen’, a dark superhero series that tackles US racism, triumphed at the Emmys. Photo: HBO
World /  United States & Canada

Emmys 2020: ‘Watchmen’, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and ‘Succession’ dominate with stars at home

  • ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Emmy haul sets an all-time record, sweeping all seven of the major series prize categories
  • Nominees and winners beamed in remotely from their homes and socially distanced gatherings via video call

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:05pm, 21 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
‘Watchmen’, a dark superhero series that tackles US racism, triumphed at the Emmys. Photo: HBO‘Watchmen’, a dark superhero series that tackles US racism, triumphed at the Emmys. Photo: HBO
‘Watchmen’, a dark superhero series that tackles US racism, triumphed at the Emmys. Photo: HBO
READ FULL ARTICLE