A woman walks past a mural in remembrance of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington on Monday. Photo: APA woman walks past a mural in remembrance of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington on Monday. Photo: AP
A woman walks past a mural in remembrance of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington on Monday. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump to make US Supreme Court pick by Saturday, before Ruth Bader Ginsburg is buried

  • Announcing nominee on Friday or Saturday would leave less than 40 days for Senate to hold confirmation vote before November election
  • Trump disparaged reports that Ginsburg’s dying wish was for replacement justice not to be confirmed until inauguration of new president

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:31am, 22 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman walks past a mural in remembrance of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington on Monday. Photo: APA woman walks past a mural in remembrance of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington on Monday. Photo: AP
A woman walks past a mural in remembrance of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington on Monday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE