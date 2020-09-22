A woman walks past a mural in remembrance of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington on Monday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump to make US Supreme Court pick by Saturday, before Ruth Bader Ginsburg is buried
- Announcing nominee on Friday or Saturday would leave less than 40 days for Senate to hold confirmation vote before November election
- Trump disparaged reports that Ginsburg’s dying wish was for replacement justice not to be confirmed until inauguration of new president
