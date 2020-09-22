Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks on the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Wilmington, Delaware, in August. Photo: AFPDemocratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks on the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Wilmington, Delaware, in August. Photo: AFP
Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks on the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Wilmington, Delaware, in August. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Supreme Court fight could boost Kamala Harris ahead of US election

  • Joe Biden’s running mate is about to become central figure opposing Trump’s bid to replace late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
  • As member of Senate Judiciary Committee, Harris will be in spotlight during highly anticipated hearing on president’s nominee

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:42am, 22 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks on the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Wilmington, Delaware, in August. Photo: AFPDemocratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks on the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Wilmington, Delaware, in August. Photo: AFP
Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks on the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Wilmington, Delaware, in August. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE