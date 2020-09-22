A general view of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, in September 2014. Photo: ReutersA general view of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, in September 2014. Photo: Reuters
A general view of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, in September 2014. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

US officials post guidelines saying coronavirus is airborne, then remove them saying it was mistake

  • ‘Draft’ put on CDC website last week said virus could flat and travel more than two metres
  • Reversal is latest in series of episodes to raise questions about independence of US health agencies amid fears of political interference

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:35am, 22 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A general view of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, in September 2014. Photo: ReutersA general view of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, in September 2014. Photo: Reuters
A general view of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, in September 2014. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE