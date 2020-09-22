The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg has given President Donald Trump and Republicans a rare chance to cement a conservative majority on US Supreme Court. Photo: AFPThe death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg has given President Donald Trump and Republicans a rare chance to cement a conservative majority on US Supreme Court. Photo: AFP
The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg has given President Donald Trump and Republicans a rare chance to cement a conservative majority on US Supreme Court. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Explainer |
Next steps to replace US Supreme Court’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg

  • Senate Republicans push for a vote before the election, despite furious Democratic opposition
  • Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa appear to be the only candidates in real contention

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:57pm, 22 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg has given President Donald Trump and Republicans a rare chance to cement a conservative majority on US Supreme Court. Photo: AFPThe death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg has given President Donald Trump and Republicans a rare chance to cement a conservative majority on US Supreme Court. Photo: AFP
The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg has given President Donald Trump and Republicans a rare chance to cement a conservative majority on US Supreme Court. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE