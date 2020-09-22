Republican senator Mitt Romney said he will vote if a Supreme Court nominee reaches the Senate floor, and that it is not ‘written in the stars’ that the court has a liberal bent. Photo: APRepublican senator Mitt Romney said he will vote if a Supreme Court nominee reaches the Senate floor, and that it is not ‘written in the stars’ that the court has a liberal bent. Photo: AP
Republican senator Mitt Romney said he will vote if a Supreme Court nominee reaches the Senate floor, and that it is not ‘written in the stars’ that the court has a liberal bent. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Mitt Romney backs US Supreme Court nominee vote, paving way for Republican confirmation

  • The Utah senator and former presidential candidate said he supports a vote on President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg
  • This all but ensures Trump’s choice will be confirmed, despite Democrat objections that it is too close to the US presidential election

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:46pm, 22 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Republican senator Mitt Romney said he will vote if a Supreme Court nominee reaches the Senate floor, and that it is not ‘written in the stars’ that the court has a liberal bent. Photo: APRepublican senator Mitt Romney said he will vote if a Supreme Court nominee reaches the Senate floor, and that it is not ‘written in the stars’ that the court has a liberal bent. Photo: AP
Republican senator Mitt Romney said he will vote if a Supreme Court nominee reaches the Senate floor, and that it is not ‘written in the stars’ that the court has a liberal bent. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE