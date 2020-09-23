A supporter of the Covid Memorial Project places American flags for the dead on the National Mall in Washington. The US death toll has passed 200,000. Photo: EPA
US reaches milestone of 200,000 coronavirus deaths
- The United States, on a weekly average, is now losing about 800 lives each day to the virus
- US President Donald Trump said the worst was over: ‘We are rounding the corner’
