A supporter of the Covid Memorial Project places American flags for the dead on the National Mall in Washington. The US death toll has passed 200,000. Photo: EPAA supporter of the Covid Memorial Project places American flags for the dead on the National Mall in Washington. The US death toll has passed 200,000. Photo: EPA
US reaches milestone of 200,000 coronavirus deaths

  • The United States, on a weekly average, is now losing about 800 lives each day to the virus
  • US President Donald Trump said the worst was over: ‘We are rounding the corner’

Updated: 12:08am, 23 Sep, 2020

