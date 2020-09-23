Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, speaks during a service in Los Angeles for the victims of the fatal helicopter crash in February. Photo: AFP
Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, sues LA County sheriff over ‘horrific’ crash photos
- After NBA star’s helicopter crash, sheriff’s deputies allegedly took cellphone images of dead children, parents and coaches at site for ‘personal gratification’
- Lawsuit says sheriff attempted to cover up incident by ordering them destroyed
