Facebook said the most widely followed accounts and pages were in the Philippines, where they shared content supporting Beijing’s actions in the contested South China Sea. Photo: dpa
Facebook takes down Chinese accounts active in US and Philippines politics
- The most widely followed accounts were sharing content supporting Beijing’s actions in South China Sea, as well as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte
- Facebook says it could ‘act aggressively’ to restrict content in case of turmoil after US election
Topic | Facebook
Facebook said the most widely followed accounts and pages were in the Philippines, where they shared content supporting Beijing’s actions in the contested South China Sea. Photo: dpa