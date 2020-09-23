Facebook said the most widely followed accounts and pages were in the Philippines, where they shared content supporting Beijing’s actions in the contested South China Sea. Photo: dpaFacebook said the most widely followed accounts and pages were in the Philippines, where they shared content supporting Beijing’s actions in the contested South China Sea. Photo: dpa
Facebook said the most widely followed accounts and pages were in the Philippines, where they shared content supporting Beijing’s actions in the contested South China Sea. Photo: dpa
World /  United States & Canada

Facebook takes down Chinese accounts active in US and Philippines politics

  • The most widely followed accounts were sharing content supporting Beijing’s actions in South China Sea, as well as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte
  • Facebook says it could ‘act aggressively’ to restrict content in case of turmoil after US election

Topic |   Facebook
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:56am, 23 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Facebook said the most widely followed accounts and pages were in the Philippines, where they shared content supporting Beijing’s actions in the contested South China Sea. Photo: dpaFacebook said the most widely followed accounts and pages were in the Philippines, where they shared content supporting Beijing’s actions in the contested South China Sea. Photo: dpa
Facebook said the most widely followed accounts and pages were in the Philippines, where they shared content supporting Beijing’s actions in the contested South China Sea. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE