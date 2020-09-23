A booking photo of Pascale Ferrier, who is accused of mailing a package containing ricin to the White House. Photo: Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office handout via AP
Canadian woman accused of mailing ricin to White House told Donald Trump to ‘give up’ on election, court hears
- Pascale Ferrier allegedly included threatening letter calling president ‘ugly tyrant clown’ when she sent package containing toxic substance
- Suspect made her first court appearance on Tuesday after being arrested at US-Canada border
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
