Tesla failed last year to avoid tariffs of 25 per cent on the Chinese-made computer and display screens it uses in its Model 3 electric car. Photo: APTesla failed last year to avoid tariffs of 25 per cent on the Chinese-made computer and display screens it uses in its Model 3 electric car. Photo: AP
Tesla failed last year to avoid tariffs of 25 per cent on the Chinese-made computer and display screens it uses in its Model 3 electric car. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Tesla sues to block Donald Trump’s tariffs on imports from China

  • Company is seeking order declaring duties unlawful, as well as refund – with interest – of amounts already paid
  • US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer named as defendant in suit after his office denied Tesla’s bid to avoid tariffs

Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:11am, 24 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Tesla failed last year to avoid tariffs of 25 per cent on the Chinese-made computer and display screens it uses in its Model 3 electric car. Photo: APTesla failed last year to avoid tariffs of 25 per cent on the Chinese-made computer and display screens it uses in its Model 3 electric car. Photo: AP
Tesla failed last year to avoid tariffs of 25 per cent on the Chinese-made computer and display screens it uses in its Model 3 electric car. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE