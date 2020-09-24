Tesla failed last year to avoid tariffs of 25 per cent on the Chinese-made computer and display screens it uses in its Model 3 electric car. Photo: AP
Tesla sues to block Donald Trump’s tariffs on imports from China
- Company is seeking order declaring duties unlawful, as well as refund – with interest – of amounts already paid
- US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer named as defendant in suit after his office denied Tesla’s bid to avoid tariffs
Topic | US-China trade war
Tesla failed last year to avoid tariffs of 25 per cent on the Chinese-made computer and display screens it uses in its Model 3 electric car. Photo: AP