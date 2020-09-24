Letters between Richard Nixon (left) and Donald Trump will be revealed for the first time in an exhibit that opens on Thursday at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum. Photos: AP/AFP
Donald Trump and Richard Nixon were pen pals in the ’80s – here are their letters
- The once and future US presidents kept up a decade-long correspondence meandering from football and real estate to Vietnam and media strategy
- Disgraced elder statesman offered advice to Trump, then a brash young New York real estate developer
