Director Lulu Wang arrives for the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, in February. Photo: TNS
Farewell director Lulu Wang criticises Ron Howard pick for film about Chinese pianist Lang Lang
- Comments follow controversy over Disney’s Mulan, which came under fire for hiring white director and screenwriters to retell famous Chinese tale
- Wang says it is ‘impossible’ to tell musical prodigy’s story without intimate understanding of Chinese culture and impact of Cultural Revolution on artists
Topic | American films
