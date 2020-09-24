Director Lulu Wang arrives for the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, in February. Photo: TNSDirector Lulu Wang arrives for the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, in February. Photo: TNS
Director Lulu Wang arrives for the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, in February. Photo: TNS
Farewell director Lulu Wang criticises Ron Howard pick for film about Chinese pianist Lang Lang

  • Comments follow controversy over Disney’s Mulan, which came under fire for hiring white director and screenwriters to retell famous Chinese tale
  • Wang says it is ‘impossible’ to tell musical prodigy’s story without intimate understanding of Chinese culture and impact of Cultural Revolution on artists

24 Sep, 2020

