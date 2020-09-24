A radar image of China’s Tiangong-1 space station, which ceased operation in 2018. Beijing has announced plans for a permanent space station by 2022. Image: Fraunhofer Institute FHR via AP
Nasa chief warns US Congress about Chinese space station
- Beijing has announced plans for a permanent platform that it hopes will be operational by 2022
- Jim Bridenstine says US must maintain presence in Earth’s orbit after ISS is decommissioned so Asian superpower does not gain strategic advantage
