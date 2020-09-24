Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on September 14. Photo: ReutersCanada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on September 14. Photo: Reuters
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on September 14. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Canada’s Justin Trudeau promises 1 million jobs as coronavirus and snap election risk loom

  • If prime minister’s grand plan is rejected by all three opposition parties, country will head to polls in middle of pandemic
  • In ‘throne speech’, Trudeau government promised to eliminate homelessness, fight climate change and extend emergency Covid-19 aid

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:32am, 24 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on September 14. Photo: ReutersCanada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on September 14. Photo: Reuters
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on September 14. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE