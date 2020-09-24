US President Donald Trump during an unannounced trip to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq in 2018. File photo: AFPUS President Donald Trump during an unannounced trip to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq in 2018. File photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump during an unannounced trip to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq in 2018. File photo: AFP
How Donald Trump and his generals fell out of love

  • Critics say Trump has used the military as a prop and purposefully undermined Pentagon efforts to remain apolitical
  • This month Trump, who never served in the military, had to battle a report he referred to dead American soldiers as ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’

Reuters
Updated: 3:26pm, 24 Sep, 2020

