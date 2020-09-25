More than 60 farm groups outlined their position in a letter to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and leaders of congressional committees. Photo: APMore than 60 farm groups outlined their position in a letter to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and leaders of congressional committees. Photo: AP
More than 60 farm groups outlined their position in a letter to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and leaders of congressional committees. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

politico | US farm groups press Donald Trump to remain in World Trade Organization

  • Industry players call for continued US membership while pursuing reforms to strengthen rules-based global trading system
  • Move is sign of how much Trump has changed conversation around US trade policy

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 1:58am, 25 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
More than 60 farm groups outlined their position in a letter to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and leaders of congressional committees. Photo: APMore than 60 farm groups outlined their position in a letter to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and leaders of congressional committees. Photo: AP
More than 60 farm groups outlined their position in a letter to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and leaders of congressional committees. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE