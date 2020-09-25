Mary Trump claims US President Donald Trump and his siblings gave her fraudulent valuations as part of a 2001 settlement agreement and “forced her to sign”. Photo: AP
Donald Trump sued by niece Mary Trump over millions of dollars in inheritance
- Lawsuit accuses US president of conspiring with his brother and sister to defraud her by undervaluing her share in family business
- Allegations follow publication of Mary Trump’s tell-all book about her uncle
Topic | Donald Trump
Mary Trump claims US President Donald Trump and his siblings gave her fraudulent valuations as part of a 2001 settlement agreement and “forced her to sign”. Photo: AP