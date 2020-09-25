US President Donald Trump gestures at the end of a campaign event in Swanton, Ohio, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFEUS President Donald Trump gestures at the end of a campaign event in Swanton, Ohio, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump’s talk of rejecting US election result evokes chaos scenarios

  • President’s campaign reportedly considering strategy for citing voting irregularities to reject victory by Democratic rival Joe Biden
  • Shift to mail-in votes also means Trump could appear to have won on Election Day but ultimately lose when absentee ballots are later tallied, creating confusion

Tribune News Service

Updated: 7:00am, 25 Sep, 2020

