The US senators pointed to comments Liu Cixin made on Xinjiang that were published in The New Yorker magazine in 2019. Photo: Handout
US senators urge Netflix to drop Chinese sci-fi series, citing writer Liu Cixin’s comments on Xinjiang

  • Three-Body Problem author had defended Beijing’s treatment of Uygurs, saying government was trying to ‘lift them out of poverty’
  • Hit trilogy is being adapted into television series by Game of Thrones creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff

Updated: 7:57am, 25 Sep, 2020

