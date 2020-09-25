The US senators pointed to comments Liu Cixin made on Xinjiang that were published in The New Yorker magazine in 2019. Photo: Handout
US senators urge Netflix to drop Chinese sci-fi series, citing writer Liu Cixin’s comments on Xinjiang
- Three-Body Problem author had defended Beijing’s treatment of Uygurs, saying government was trying to ‘lift them out of poverty’
- Hit trilogy is being adapted into television series by Game of Thrones creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff
Topic | Netflix
The US senators pointed to comments Liu Cixin made on Xinjiang that were published in The New Yorker magazine in 2019. Photo: Handout