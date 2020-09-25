Health and Human Secretary Alex Azar and US President Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
Trump signs US health care executive orders that may have little impact
- Trump signed the twin orders implementing his ‘America First Health Care Plan’ in North Carolina to an audience that included medical professionals
- The Trump administration also set out new rules allowing US states and territories to import lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada
Topic | Donald Trump
Health and Human Secretary Alex Azar and US President Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images/TNS