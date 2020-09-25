Microscope images of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. Photo: TNSMicroscope images of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. Photo: TNS
Microscope images of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. Photo: TNS
US hits 7 million coronavirus cases as Midwest outbreak intensifies

  • The latest milestone arrived just days after the nation surpassed 200,000 Covid-19 deaths, the world’s highest death toll from the virus
  • New cases rose last week after falling for eight consecutive weeks. Health experts said this spike was due to reopening schools and universities

Reuters
Updated: 10:32am, 25 Sep, 2020

