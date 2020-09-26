The US says WeChat is a threat because Tencent is intertwined with the Chinese Communist Party, which can use the app to disseminate propaganda, track users, and steal their data. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump asks US court to allow WeChat ban to proceed
- Judge earlier issued preliminary injunction after app’s users argued that president’s prohibitions trampled free-speech rights of Chinese-speaking Americans
- Trump has ordered WeChat, which has 19 million US users, to be removed from American app stores on Sunday
Topic | WeChat
