US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a law professor at Notre Dame University, poses in an undated photograph. Photo: Notre Dame University handout via Reuters
Donald Trump will nominate Amy Coney Barrett for US Supreme Court, insiders say
- Barrett, 48, is known for her conservative religious views and served as clerk to late Justice Antonin Scalia
- President says he will formally announce pick to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
