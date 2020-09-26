US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a law professor at Notre Dame University, poses in an undated photograph. Photo: Notre Dame University handout via ReutersUS Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a law professor at Notre Dame University, poses in an undated photograph. Photo: Notre Dame University handout via Reuters
US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a law professor at Notre Dame University, poses in an undated photograph. Photo: Notre Dame University handout via Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump will nominate Amy Coney Barrett for US Supreme Court, insiders say

  • Barrett, 48, is known for her conservative religious views and served as clerk to late Justice Antonin Scalia
  • President says he will formally announce pick to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:26am, 26 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a law professor at Notre Dame University, poses in an undated photograph. Photo: Notre Dame University handout via ReutersUS Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a law professor at Notre Dame University, poses in an undated photograph. Photo: Notre Dame University handout via Reuters
US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a law professor at Notre Dame University, poses in an undated photograph. Photo: Notre Dame University handout via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE