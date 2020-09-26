Protesters march through downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on September 25, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Breonna Taylor’s family demands release of evidence in case
- The decision of authorities not to charge police officers who shot a Black woman in her Kentucky home has reignited anger
- Protesters have vowed to stay in the streets until the officers involved are fired or someone is charged with her killing
Topic | United States
Protesters march through downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on September 25, 2020. Photo: Reuters