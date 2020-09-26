Protesters march through downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on September 25, 2020. Photo: ReutersProtesters march through downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on September 25, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Protesters march through downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on September 25, 2020. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Breonna Taylor’s family demands release of evidence in case

  • The decision of authorities not to charge police officers who shot a Black woman in her Kentucky home has reignited anger
  • Protesters have vowed to stay in the streets until the officers involved are fired or someone is charged with her killing

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:57pm, 26 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters march through downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on September 25, 2020. Photo: ReutersProtesters march through downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on September 25, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Protesters march through downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on September 25, 2020. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE