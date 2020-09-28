T-shirts emblazoned with ‘Notorious ACB’ are being sold by the National Republican Senatorial Committee.T-shirts emblazoned with ‘Notorious ACB’ are being sold by the National Republican Senatorial Committee.
T-shirts emblazoned with ‘Notorious ACB’ are being sold by the National Republican Senatorial Committee.
World /  United States & Canada

Republican Party sells ‘Notorious ACB’ T-shirts moments after Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination

  • Nickname style originated with Ruth Bader Ginsburg -known for her fiery dissents - who had become a legal and pop-culture icon
  • Shirt sales were criticised by California Governor Gavin Newsom, WHO tweeted that it “makes me sick to my stomach”

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 3:42am, 28 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
T-shirts emblazoned with ‘Notorious ACB’ are being sold by the National Republican Senatorial Committee.T-shirts emblazoned with ‘Notorious ACB’ are being sold by the National Republican Senatorial Committee.
T-shirts emblazoned with ‘Notorious ACB’ are being sold by the National Republican Senatorial Committee.
READ FULL ARTICLE