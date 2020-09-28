US President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters during a news conference at the White House in Washington DC on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Trump has not paid income tax for 10 of the past 15 years, says New York Times
- The Times reported that Trump paid US$750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017, and paid no taxes in 10 of the last 15 years
- Trump has consistently refused to release his taxes, saying they are under audit
Topic | Donald Trump
