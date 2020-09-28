A Marin County firefighter helps to build containment lines during the Glass fire in St Helena, California on Sunday. Photo: AFPA Marin County firefighter helps to build containment lines during the Glass fire in St Helena, California on Sunday. Photo: AFP
A Marin County firefighter helps to build containment lines during the Glass fire in St Helena, California on Sunday. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Napa County fire with ‘dangerous rate of spread’ forces evacuations in California

  • The Glass fire had burned 800 acres near downtown St Helena and was burning ‘with a dangerous rate of spread’
  • Much of Northern California is under a red-flag warning, with the National Weather Service is confident that dangerous fire weather will occur

Topic |   Extreme weather
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 8:32am, 28 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A Marin County firefighter helps to build containment lines during the Glass fire in St Helena, California on Sunday. Photo: AFPA Marin County firefighter helps to build containment lines during the Glass fire in St Helena, California on Sunday. Photo: AFP
A Marin County firefighter helps to build containment lines during the Glass fire in St Helena, California on Sunday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE