New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said a recent uptick of coronavirus cases in south Brooklyn and Queens neighbourhoods required ‘urgent action’. Photo: BloombergNew York Mayor Bill de Blasio said a recent uptick of coronavirus cases in south Brooklyn and Queens neighbourhoods required ‘urgent action’. Photo: Bloomberg
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said a recent uptick of coronavirus cases in south Brooklyn and Queens neighbourhoods required ‘urgent action’. Photo: Bloomberg
World /  United States & Canada

Alarm over New York City coronavirus hotbeds

  • Six neighbourhoods in Brooklyn and two in Queens have seen their rates spike
  • Mask-wearing compliance in the neighbourhoods much lower than elsewhere in the city

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:55pm, 28 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said a recent uptick of coronavirus cases in south Brooklyn and Queens neighbourhoods required ‘urgent action’. Photo: BloombergNew York Mayor Bill de Blasio said a recent uptick of coronavirus cases in south Brooklyn and Queens neighbourhoods required ‘urgent action’. Photo: Bloomberg
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said a recent uptick of coronavirus cases in south Brooklyn and Queens neighbourhoods required ‘urgent action’. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE