New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said a recent uptick of coronavirus cases in south Brooklyn and Queens neighbourhoods required ‘urgent action’. Photo: Bloomberg
Alarm over New York City coronavirus hotbeds
- Six neighbourhoods in Brooklyn and two in Queens have seen their rates spike
- Mask-wearing compliance in the neighbourhoods much lower than elsewhere in the city
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said a recent uptick of coronavirus cases in south Brooklyn and Queens neighbourhoods required ‘urgent action’. Photo: Bloomberg